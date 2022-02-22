Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid talked about his deteriorated relationship with Ben Simmons after a drama filled season that resulted in the Australian's departure and James Harden's arrival.

The Philadelphia 76ers can finally turn the page and move on from the Ben Simmons saga following a blockbuster trade on the deadline that saw them land James Harden in return.

However, it doesn't seem so easy. Whether they like it or not, the Australian's exit is still a talking point in Philly and will probably continue to be, especially if we consider that the Brooklyn Nets will visit the City of Brotherly Love on March 10.

Sixers superstar and MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid has recently opened up about his attempts to bring Simmons back to the team before he eventually gave up. Here, check out what he had to say about his former teammate.

Joel Embiid says he hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons after the trade

It was not a secret that things went south between Embiid and Simmons when the latter began his stand-off with the Sixers. In an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, the 27-year-old suggested he did everything he could to save their relationship and help Simmons before he decided to stop caring.

"I did a lot of chasing around, try to get him back and try to make him feel comfortable again," Embiid said. "It was tough. I didn’t care anymore… If I had pride, I’m outspoken and I’m honest, you know, I could’ve said a lot of stuff, but I still did whatever I thought was good to do as a teammate.”

Nothing has been the same since then, as they have not even talked to each other for weeks. “I’d probably say a week or two before the trade deadline,” Embiid said about the last time he spoke to Simmons.

Embiid, however, still has praise for Simmons' play and believes he can make an impact with the Nets. “He’s a great player and I think whatever he’s gonna add to Brooklyn is gonna take them to another level too."