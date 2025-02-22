NBA News: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic teammate reveals thoughts on the new-look Lakers

The Denver Nuggets remain one of the top contenders for the NBA title, thanks to their strong season performance. While they may not have the best record in the league, they boast a battle-tested core led by Nikola Jokić, widely regarded as one of the best players in the game. With the Los Angeles Lakers making headlines after acquiring Luka Doncic, many expect them to be among the favorites.

However, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon made it clear that Denver isn’t paying much attention to the shake-up in Los Angeles. On NBA Today, Gordon dismissed any concerns about the revamped Lakers squad. “[The Lakers] definitely have a new look to them,” Gordon said. “We don’t really concern ourselves with other teams… We focus on Denver Nuggets basketball.”

Gordon’s comments highlight the mindset that has helped the Nuggets remain a serious contender. Their unwavering focus on internal growth rather than external noise is a defining trait of their championship-caliber squad.

The Nuggets’ championship mentality

With Jokic setting the tone, Jamal Murray stepping up in clutch moments, and Gordon providing elite defensive versatility, the Nuggets have built a culture centered around stability and confidence. Unlike teams that rely on blockbuster trades to stay relevant, Denver has kept its core intact, developing chemistry that continues to be a major factor in its success.

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down court against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 29, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

This approach separates them from teams chasing the spotlight. While other franchises scramble to assemble superteams, the Nuggets trust the foundation they’ve built—one that already led them to a championship.

Can Denver’s mindset carry them to another title?

The Nuggets currently hold a 37-19 record, sitting third in the Western Conference behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder. While those teams are seen as serious threats, the playoffs are a different beast.

Experience, chemistry, and resilience often outweigh regular-season records when it comes to postseason success. Denver has already proven it can perform under pressure, and that battle-tested mentality will be key as they push for another deep playoff run.

By staying true to their identity and blocking out the noise, the Nuggets put themselves in the best position to defend their NBA title—regardless of how the rest of the league reshapes itself.

