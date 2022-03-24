Now that Kyrie Irving will be cleared to play at home, John Stockton doubled down on his support for the Brooklyn Nets star, while also sharing some rather controversial thoughts on vaccination.

After months of speculation, criticism, and rumors, Kyrie Irving has officially won his personal crusade against NYC's vaccination mandate. Effective immediately, he'll be eligible to play for the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden at last.

The vaccine mandate wasn't fair to NYC-based players, Kyrie included. Given his controversial nature and strong character, Irving became a bit of an anti-vaxx icon, with all the negative and positive attention that may come with it.

Unsurprisingly, Utah Jazz legend John Stockton ranks among his biggest supporters, as the legendary guard has made his anti-vaxx beliefs quite known in documentaries and recent interviews.

NBA News: John Stockton Supports Kyrie Irving And Aaron Rodgers' Anti-Vaxx Stance

"I tried to reach out to him," Stockton told Jason Whitlock. "As it was when I was playing, he's very difficult to reach. I've tried through a couple of avenues to try to reach him. I hear that I've been out in papers in support of him taking that stand, at least I hope I have. I hope he's heard it."

"They're [Kyrie and Aaron Rodges] taking real risks with their careers, with their advertisements." Stockton added. "These guys have opportunities to do ads and make a lot of money. They're risking all of that when you speak out against the narrative. If you didn't hear it before, I'm backing him now."

Stockton Said He Was Proud Of Kyrie

It's not the first time that Stockton voices his support for Kyrie and his stance on the vaccine mandate. Months ago, he tipped his hat off to him for taking a risk, although not as big as the 'thousands of athletes' that had died from the vaccine, according to Stockton's research:

“You have a lot of supporters Kyrie,” Stockton told NY Daily News in December. “Not all them of can get to you, and you can’t get to all of them, but there’s every bit a majority out there that’s sitting there pulling for you. They’re just not quite as bold as he is. I’m proud of him as an individual to take that kind of individual risk and be that bold for what you feel is right.”

“I have such great respect for Kyrie Irving for stepping up like that,” the legendary point guard added. “He’s right in the mix of it, he has a tremendous amount to lose in endorsements. So I salute him.”

At the end of the day, everybody's entitled to their opinion on this subject. And while you may or may not support Kyrie's decision not to get vaccinated, no one can deny that the game is funnier to watch when he's on the court.