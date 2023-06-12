Jokic breaks two unbelievable NBA records that neither LeBron nor Jordan were able to reach

Nikola Jokic continues making history with the Denver Nuggets. During Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Serbian center broke two unbelievable records that neither LeBron James nor Michael Jordan were able to reach.

Back in 2015, the Nuggets selected Nikola Jokic with the 41st-overall pick. The Serbian previously played at his country with Mega Basket. He struggled to adapt to the NBA, but a few years later he became one of the best foreign players the league has seen recently.

Jokic won the NBA Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons (2021 and 2022). In Game 3 of the 2023 Finals, he managed to set an amazing milestone, and now the center did it again in Game 5.

Nikola Jokic sets two unbelievable records during Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic is currently recognized as the Denver Nuggets’ top player. Right from his first season in the NBA, he earned a spot in the All-Rookie First Team, and since then, his trajectory has only gone upwards.

Nine years after being selected, Nikola Jokic won his first NBA Championship by defeating the Miami Heat. In Game 5, the Serbian player managed to break not one, but two records that neither LeBron James nor Michael Jordan were able to reach in Playoffs.

In a remarkable feat, Jokic became the first player in history to achieve over 500 points, 250 rebounds, and 150 assists in a postseason. Additionally, he recorded an impressive 10 triple-doubles during the Playoffs, setting a new record for the most by any player in a single postseason.