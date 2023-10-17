TheGolden State Warriors have their NBA championship core, and that won’t change for the foreseeable future. But they could use more depth and contributors off the bench, which was one of the most significant issues last season.

The second unit failed to keep up with the starters, especially on defense. There was a lack of playmaking among the substitutes, and they weren’t aggressive enough on the other end of the floor either.

Notably, that’s why this version of the Warriors could look much different. They will now most likely have Chris Paul pulling the strings of the offense in the second unit, and that only means great news for Jonathan Kuminga, who might finally get the ball in the spots he needs it to be efficient.

Steve Kerr Wants Kuminga To Be Aggressive

With that in mind, Warriors coach Steve Kerr talked about Kuminga’s importance. He claimed that they need Kuminga to make the most of his athleticism to help them get to the line more often:

“One of the big things that we’ve talked to JK about is, you know, we’re not the most athletic team,” Kerr said. “We’re a very skilled team, but we don’t get to the line a ton. We were near the bottom of the league last year. So if he can attack and get to the rim and get to the foul line, that makes us a better team.”

Kuminga has shown flashes of impressive two-way play, and his combination of speed, length, athleticism, and raw power could turn him into one of the best players in the league in no time.

Kuminga Is Aiming High

The former G-League Ignite standout didn’t get a lot of playing time, with Kerr always keeping him on a short leash. There were reports about his frustration and even rumors of him and his camp pushing for a trade, but that hasn’t been the case thus far.

Now, he’s looking forward to being a more efficient free-throw shooter to help his team in the way his coach wants him. And getting to the line four or five times per game could help him drive his career numbers way up. Having another 20+ PPG scorer could make this team even scarier:

“Percentage-wise, I want to be above 75,” Kuminga told NBC Sports. “I think that’s the goal, and I’m working towards that every single day. I feel like, to me, it’s not mechanic. It’s just trust in all the process throughout the free-throw time. I’ve been more patient and trusting every single little rep, every single detail on my free throws.”

The Warriors aren’t a young team by any means, and they cannot afford to develop a lot of players. But Kuminga is a special kind of talent, and they’ve decided to hold onto him through thick and thin because they know the impact he can make.

Andre Iguodala is no longer there, and Kuminga could have a similar role. They need him to match up and switch onto bigger wings, all while being a slasher and another finisher in the fast-break when he’s on the offensive end of the floor.

And with an elite playmaker like Chris Paul getting him the basketball when and where he needs it, he has now become a prime candidate to win both the Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year awards.