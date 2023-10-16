Klay Thompson’s importance for the Golden State Warriors became even more obvious when he wasn’t on the floor. They went from five straight trips to the NBA Finals to not even making the playoffs in the two years he was out nursing injuries.

One could only assume that the front office would take a similar approach with him than they did with Draymond Green. There was never a doubt that they would sort things out and get an extension done so he could retire in the Bay area.

Nonetheless, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN pulled the brakes on that speculation. According to the renowned pundit, there’s a big gap between both parties right now, and Thompson could even test unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career:

“I’m told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State. That they are both still apart on years and money,” said Wojnarowski. “And there’s a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal.”

Contract Talks Won’t Affect Thompson

Even so, Thompson won’t let this situation get in the way of his focus and preparation for the upcoming campaign. Being the son of a former NBA champion, he never played for fame or fortune, and that won’t change at this point in his career:

“[The contract dispute] It’s not going to be a thing,” Thompson told The Athletic. “The fact that I’m going into my 13th season — that alone — it gives me such peace of mind. Granted, I’ve made money, I’ve been able to take care of my family, myself, the people I love. But when I started playing this game, I never once thought I’m playing the game because I’m going to be rich and famous. Never did.”

Klay has made it loud and clear that he wants to win another championship before calling it a career. And he’s done too well in his career to let a contract dispute shift his focus from what’s actually important:

“I don’t need to go into this year and … I know if I just do my job and I’m in shape and I compete at my highest level, I’m going to make money in this league for a long time,” he continued. “So I don’t worry about it. I’m blessed beyond measure. Obviously you want to make the most in the window you have as an athlete. But I’m not going to let that get in the way of winning a championship. When you win, everything else will be taken care of.”

The Warriors Need Thompson

Even if he’s no longer the perennial All-Star he used to be and injuries have taken a toll on his speed and stamina, Thompson is still a pivotal part of Kerr’s system. His perimeter defense is only topped by his ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc, and his presence takes so much pressure off Stephen Curry’s shoulders.

Thompson has always put his team first, knowing that he could be a primary scorer in pretty much every other franchise. His career averages of 19.8 rebounds, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 3.1 three-pointers per game on 45/41/85 shooting splits don’t paint the whole picture of his impact on the court.

The Warriors’ front office has usually done right by their stars, and they owe Thompson a lot. So, even if they fail to strike a deal during the season and he winds up testing free agency waters, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them finding some middle ground and reaching an agreement eventually.