Karl-Anthony Towns was once known for being one of the most promising big men in the NBA. Now, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has pretty much become the butt of the joke online.

Towns has made some blunt takes about him and his career, from saying that he’s the greatest shooting big man ever to saying that he could average 40 if he called his own plays, and even saying that he’s changed the game.

But those weren’t the only borderline-delusional takes he shared in his latest appearance on Patrick Beverley’s podcast. He also said that his team making the playoffs last year was more impressive than the Denver Nuggets winning the title this year.

Karl-Anthony Towns Says The Timberwolves Making The Playoffs Was More Impressive Than The Nuggets Winning The NBA Finals

“I just played them in the playoffs,” Towns said. “They were telling us our plays, ayo they weren’t even talking. Ball just goes right to the area and the person was just randomly right there. I’m like ‘How is this possible?'”

“What’s one of the things that like you see as more special? What was special was what we did in Minnesota,” Towns continued. “Because we had like a month, and then we have training camp, and it was like you better figure it all, and we figure it out right now. If you think about it. They had four years, we got it done in four months.”

For whatever reason, Towns wants us to believe that upsetting an undermanned Los Angeles Clippers team in a Play-in game was actually more impressive than going 16-4 in the playoffs and winning an NBA championship.

It’s ok to be confident and have an ego if you’re an NBA player; that’s perfectly fine. But someone needs to check on Towns and what he’s eating lately, as he’s going off the rails pretty badly.