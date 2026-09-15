Warriors’ Steve Kerr signals upcoming adjustments, expects Draymond Green to adapt

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr detailed plans to alter the starting lineup, making it clear that Draymond Green will have to adapt as the squad moves forward.

The Golden State Warriors aim to make noise during the 2026 NBA season despite a quiet offseason marked by a lack of moves. Draymond Green and Stephen Curry remain the longest-tenured players and the faces of the franchise, but head coach Steve Kerr recognizes that adjustments are on the horizon.

Green enters his 15th NBA season with the franchise at 36 years old, placing him at the center of Golden State’s plans to transform the squad compared to last year. “This is going to be an interesting year, a transition year of sorts. And we’re going to do some things differently,” Kerr recently said regarding Green during an appearance on the Tom Tolbert Show.

“He and Steph obviously have this great rapport. We’re not going to take away from that, but he’s going to have to adapt a little bit, and it’s probably going to be a little frustrating at times. So, I’m going to need his patience, too. I’m going to just say that publicly because now, in reverse, he will read that or hear that and know that privately, that’s really what I’m telling him.”

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Green remains just as important

Green will always serve as an emotional and vocal leader for the Warriors. His drive and passion have propelled the organization to conquer four championships over the past decade, and Kerr is the first to admit that without Draymond, the Warriors would not be who they are today.

Draymond Green of Golden State Warriors.

“I will say forever — we don’t have a single championship without him,” Kerr said. “The guy is that impactful on winning.” Green is back with the Warriors on a new one-year, $27.6 million contract after initially opting out of his player option for the same amount.

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How Kerr plans to utilize Green

While everyone agrees that Green remains a vital part of the team’s chances at success, his decision-making on the floor needs to improve. That is precisely where Kerr will look for a new version of the veteran forward.

“We have to cut back on the turnovers. I want him shooting the three, and when he’s open when he shoots the three, he may not be a super high percentage shooter, but possessions are good for us when he shoots because, number one, it’s worth three. Number two, we get offensive rebounds. Number three, there’s a flow to the game that has to happen that someone’s open, and they shoot it,” Kerr explained.

“He knows there’s going to be some changes, and he’s always going to be himself. There’s going to be good and bad that comes with that, and we’re okay with that.”