Dillon Brooks believes Kawhi Leonard’s trade to Raptors will fall through

The Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks weighed in on the likelihood of Kawhi Leonard's trade to the Toronto Raptors happening for the upcoming NBA season.

One situation that remains on standby is the case of Kawhi Leonard, whose investigation had reportedly come to an end, paving the way for a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Toronto Raptors. However, Dillon Brooks believes that trade will not happen.

During an appearance on streamer N3ON’s stream, Dillon Brooks offered just three definitive words. During the conversation, N3ON said, “Raptors did get Kawhi.” Brooks immediately replied, “It’s not happening.”

Brooks’ comment does not provide official information regarding the trade discussions. However, it came as Toronto continues to evaluate whether to move forward while the NBA’s investigation remains open.

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Why has the trade not happened?

The Toronto Raptors made a big splash this summer with the addition of Kawhi Leonard. After finishing fifth last season (46-36), the franchise is hoping that Leonard will lead it to prosperity in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference.

Kawhi Leonard during a LA Clippers game.

But now, amid the NBA’s cap-circumvention investigation, there are doubts that the trade will even go through. Leonard, 35, was a Clipper for six years leading up to this summer.

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The scandal involves a potential back-door agreement between Leonard and the Clippers to use a fraudulent tree-planting company as a front to skirt the salary cap. It was discovered that Kawhi had a $28 million no-show endorsement deal with the company, which was eventually (and indirectly) traced to team owner Steve Ballmer himself.

The risk the Raptors do not want to take

If the Raptors trade for Kawhi now, the team would be assuming all the risks that come with it, including the possibility that Leonard’s contract is voided, which would be a nightmare given what it gave up to get him. Given that fact, it makes sense for the Raptors to be hesitant about taking on Kawhi, but canceling the trade outright would be the worst possible outcome for everyone.

Kawhi’s performance

While he ultimately failed to lead the franchise to an NBA title, his impact on the floor is obvious, with averages of 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 50.5% shooting from the field last season. At his best, Kawhi is an elite two-way wing player who brings championship experience and powerful versatility to any lineup.