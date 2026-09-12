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Updated 2026 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings as Inter Miami tie vs Nashville on Matchday 26

After a last-minute tie between Inter Miami and Nashville SC, this is how the 2026 MLS Supporters' Shield standings are looking.

Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami
© Geoff Stellfox/Getty ImagesCasemiro #5 of Inter Miami

Inter Miami almost beat Nashville SC on Matchday 26 of the MLS Supporters’ Shield. However, the black-dressed team was able to snatch Lionel Messi and company the win in the last minute of the game.

With this result, the Eastern Conference of the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings keep throwing the same two teams on top of the table. Hence, this is how the table is looking right now, with Nashville on top:

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PosTeamGPWLTGFGAGDPts
1Nashville SC2516365021+2954
2Inter Miami CF2512496146+1545
3New England Revolution2412843930+940
4Charlotte FC2411764233+939
5Chicago Fire FC2311664433+1139
6Orlando City SC25101144456-1234
7FC Cincinnati238874956-731
8Philadelphia Union2481064139+230
9New York Red Bulls2581163348-1530
10New York City FC247983733+429
11D.C. United2467113037-729
12Toronto FC2568113846-829
13Columbus Crew2561453542-723
14Atlanta United FC2561452943-1423
15CF Montréal2451363150-1921

The MLS is entering its last stretch of the regular season

Only eight matchdays remain in the MLS regular season ahead of the playoffs. Hence, the intensity will ramp up in the upcoming weeks. Every week, the margins for error will get thinner and thinner.

Lionel Messi scored his 99th goal for Inter Miami, so he should clearly overcome that mark. However, that doesn’t mean by any stretch that Inter Miami will erase the nine-point deficit against Nashville.

See also

Lionel Messi reportedly set to be invited by Argentina for farewell tour after international retirement

How is the Western Conference looking?

PosTeamGPWLTGFGAGDPts
1Vancouver Whitecaps FC2314545221+3146
2Houston Dynamo FC2413743227+543
3Los Angeles FC2511774024+1640
4FC Dallas2411674741+640
5San Jose Earthquakes2411854336+738
6St. Louis City SC2410683833+538
7Colorado Rapids24101223232032
8Portland Timbers2491054645+132
9San Diego FC2481064237+530
10Real Salt Lake2381053737029
11Minnesota United FC247983539-429
12LA Galaxy2571083039-929
13Seattle Sounders FC227962429-527
14Austin FC2461083043-1326
15Sporting Kansas City2341632358-3515
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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