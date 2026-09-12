Updated 2026 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings as Inter Miami tie vs Nashville on Matchday 26

After a last-minute tie between Inter Miami and Nashville SC, this is how the 2026 MLS Supporters' Shield standings are looking.

Inter Miami almost beat Nashville SC on Matchday 26 of the MLS Supporters’ Shield. However, the black-dressed team was able to snatch Lionel Messi and company the win in the last minute of the game.

With this result, the Eastern Conference of the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings keep throwing the same two teams on top of the table. Hence, this is how the table is looking right now, with Nashville on top:

Pos Team GP W L T GF GA GD Pts 1 Nashville SC 25 16 3 6 50 21 +29 54 2 Inter Miami CF 25 12 4 9 61 46 +15 45 3 New England Revolution 24 12 8 4 39 30 +9 40 4 Charlotte FC 24 11 7 6 42 33 +9 39 5 Chicago Fire FC 23 11 6 6 44 33 +11 39 6 Orlando City SC 25 10 11 4 44 56 -12 34 7 FC Cincinnati 23 8 8 7 49 56 -7 31 8 Philadelphia Union 24 8 10 6 41 39 +2 30 9 New York Red Bulls 25 8 11 6 33 48 -15 30 10 New York City FC 24 7 9 8 37 33 +4 29 11 D.C. United 24 6 7 11 30 37 -7 29 12 Toronto FC 25 6 8 11 38 46 -8 29 13 Columbus Crew 25 6 14 5 35 42 -7 23 14 Atlanta United FC 25 6 14 5 29 43 -14 23 15 CF Montréal 24 5 13 6 31 50 -19 21

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The MLS is entering its last stretch of the regular season

Only eight matchdays remain in the MLS regular season ahead of the playoffs. Hence, the intensity will ramp up in the upcoming weeks. Every week, the margins for error will get thinner and thinner.

Lionel Messi after the final whistle. He really needed that win after giving his all. He hit the post more than three times tonight, we were so unlucky. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qTQWe03oU6 — MC (@CrewsMat10) September 13, 2026

Lionel Messi scored his 99th goal for Inter Miami, so he should clearly overcome that mark. However, that doesn’t mean by any stretch that Inter Miami will erase the nine-point deficit against Nashville.

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How is the Western Conference looking?