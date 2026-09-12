Updated 2026 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings as Inter Miami tie vs Nashville on Matchday 26

Inter Miami almost beat Nashville SC on Matchday 26 of the MLS Supporters’ Shield. However, the black-dressed team was able to snatch Lionel Messi and company the win in the last minute of the game.
With this result, the Eastern Conference of the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings keep throwing the same two teams on top of the table. Hence, this is how the table is looking right now, with Nashville on top:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Nashville SC
|25
|16
|3
|6
|50
|21
|+29
|54
|2
|Inter Miami CF
|25
|12
|4
|9
|61
|46
|+15
|45
|3
|New England Revolution
|24
|12
|8
|4
|39
|30
|+9
|40
|4
|Charlotte FC
|24
|11
|7
|6
|42
|33
|+9
|39
|5
|Chicago Fire FC
|23
|11
|6
|6
|44
|33
|+11
|39
|6
|Orlando City SC
|25
|10
|11
|4
|44
|56
|-12
|34
|7
|FC Cincinnati
|23
|8
|8
|7
|49
|56
|-7
|31
|8
|Philadelphia Union
|24
|8
|10
|6
|41
|39
|+2
|30
|9
|New York Red Bulls
|25
|8
|11
|6
|33
|48
|-15
|30
|10
|New York City FC
|24
|7
|9
|8
|37
|33
|+4
|29
|11
|D.C. United
|24
|6
|7
|11
|30
|37
|-7
|29
|12
|Toronto FC
|25
|6
|8
|11
|38
|46
|-8
|29
|13
|Columbus Crew
|25
|6
|14
|5
|35
|42
|-7
|23
|14
|Atlanta United FC
|25
|6
|14
|5
|29
|43
|-14
|23
|15
|CF Montréal
|24
|5
|13
|6
|31
|50
|-19
|21
The MLS is entering its last stretch of the regular season
Only eight matchdays remain in the MLS regular season ahead of the playoffs. Hence, the intensity will ramp up in the upcoming weeks. Every week, the margins for error will get thinner and thinner.
Lionel Messi after the final whistle. He really needed that win after giving his all. He hit the post more than three times tonight, we were so unlucky. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qTQWe03oU6— MC (@CrewsMat10) September 13, 2026
Lionel Messi scored his 99th goal for Inter Miami, so he should clearly overcome that mark. However, that doesn’t mean by any stretch that Inter Miami will erase the nine-point deficit against Nashville.
Lionel Messi reportedly set to be invited by Argentina for farewell tour after international retirement
How is the Western Conference looking?
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|23
|14
|5
|4
|52
|21
|+31
|46
|2
|Houston Dynamo FC
|24
|13
|7
|4
|32
|27
|+5
|43
|3
|Los Angeles FC
|25
|11
|7
|7
|40
|24
|+16
|40
|4
|FC Dallas
|24
|11
|6
|7
|47
|41
|+6
|40
|5
|San Jose Earthquakes
|24
|11
|8
|5
|43
|36
|+7
|38
|6
|St. Louis City SC
|24
|10
|6
|8
|38
|33
|+5
|38
|7
|Colorado Rapids
|24
|10
|12
|2
|32
|32
|0
|32
|8
|Portland Timbers
|24
|9
|10
|5
|46
|45
|+1
|32
|9
|San Diego FC
|24
|8
|10
|6
|42
|37
|+5
|30
|10
|Real Salt Lake
|23
|8
|10
|5
|37
|37
|0
|29
|11
|Minnesota United FC
|24
|7
|9
|8
|35
|39
|-4
|29
|12
|LA Galaxy
|25
|7
|10
|8
|30
|39
|-9
|29
|13
|Seattle Sounders FC
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|29
|-5
|27
|14
|Austin FC
|24
|6
|10
|8
|30
|43
|-13
|26
|15
|Sporting Kansas City
|23
|4
|16
|3
|23
|58
|-35
|15