Is Malik Nabers playing today for NY Giants vs Cowboys in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season?

The New York Giants will open the 2026 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, but the biggest question surrounding their offense remains unanswered. Malik Nabers is officially listed as questionable and is expected to be a true game-time decision as the Giants prepare for their season opener at MetLife Stadium.

Nabers has practiced fully throughout the week and has looked increasingly comfortable after recovering from the torn ACL and meniscus injury that ended his 2025 season. However, being cleared to practice has not automatically meant that the Giants or Nabers are ready to put him through a full regular-season game. The final decision will depend heavily on how the receiver feels before kickoff.

That uncertainty became even more intriguing after the Giants made two moves at wide receiver. New York elevated veteran Braxton Berrios from the practice squad and then added Dalen Cambre to the active roster, giving the team additional insurance at the position. Neither move confirms that Nabers will be inactive, but together they suggest the Giants are preparing for the possibility that their star receiver may not be available or could have a limited role.

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Will Malik Nabers play for Giants against Cowboys?

Right now, there is no definitive answer. Malik Nabers remains a game-time decision, meaning the Giants can wait until shortly before kickoff before determining whether he will make his regular-season debut. The fact that he practiced fully is encouraging, but his own comments this week made it clear that he will not simply take the field because he wants to play.

Nabers has repeatedly emphasized that he does not want to jeopardize his long-term future for one game. He acknowledged how badly he wants to return, but also made clear that he has to consider the rest of his career before making a decision. That is particularly important after suffering a serious knee injury last season and spending months working toward his return.

The Berrios and Cambre moves therefore become another piece of the puzzle, but they should not be treated as confirmation that Nabers is out. The Giants are simply giving themselves more options in case their star receiver cannot go. Until the final inactive list is released, the uncertainty remains total — and Nabers appears determined to make the decision based on how his body feels rather than risk his career for the season opener.