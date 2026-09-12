CJ Stroud contract extension with Texans reportedly has to wait until 2027

A contract extension agreement between C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans reportedly must wait until 2027 to materialize.

The Houston Texans are aiming to start the 2026 NFL season on the right foot against the Buffalo Bills behind star quarterback C.J. Stroud, who even admitted he liked the rumors regarding his contract extension, which will now have to wait.

Stroud looks to remain in Houston for the long term, seeking a contract extension. However, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that they will not complete talks before the 2026 season gets underway for them. As a result, the 2027 offseason will be pivotal for both parties.

“The Houston Texans and quarterback C.J. Stroud made a run at completing a contract extension before the regular season begins, but both sides agreed they now prefer to wait until after this season to work out a long-term deal.” Schefter wrote.

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What is next for the Texans and Stroud

C.J. Stroud looks to prove his worth as a star quarterback. He knows he must elevate his level of play to get the contract extension he wants with the Texans, making this season a crucial one for Stroud.

CJ Stroud of Houston Texans.

Stroud missed three games due to injury in 2025, going 9-5 in his 14 starts. He completed 273 passes for 3,041 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while recording 48 rushes for 209 yards and a touchdown. In the playoffs, he put up 41 completions for 462 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions.

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The Texans will seek to improve upon their 12-5 record from the previous season. They also intend to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season for the first time in franchise history and reclaim the AFC South title.

Stroud’s track record

Stroud is entering his fourth season as Houston’s starter under center. He immediately excelled after the Texans selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors as well as a Pro Bowl nod.

While Stroud was not as efficient over his next two seasons compared to his inaugural year, he still threw for 6,768 yards and 39 touchdowns against 20 interceptions over that span.