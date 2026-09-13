Why aren’t Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. playing today for Falcons vs Steelers in 2026 NFL Week 1?

The Atlanta Falcons visit Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, without Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons’ Week 1 debut of the 2026 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be anything but easy, as one of their newest stars, Tua Tagovailoa, is sidelined with an injury. The same situation applies to Michael Penix Jr., their primary backup, meaning Kevin Stefanski will have to rely on his third-string quarterback at Acrisure Stadium.

During their most recent practice, Tua suffered an oblique injury, which ruled him out for the Falcons’ season opener. Penix Jr., who is competing for a bigger QB1 role, is still recovering from a knee injury and will ultimately be unavailable as well.

That puts the spotlight on the least expected protagonist. Who are we talking about? Cooper Rush will be the one calling the shots for a team looking to make its way back into the NFC South spotlight.

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When will Tagovailoa and Penix Jr. return to the field?

Both quarterbacks find themselves in an unusual situation, with neither of them available for their team’s season opener. Still, there is optimism within the Falcons’ facilities that both Tagovailoa and Penix Jr. could be available for Week 2.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up with Michael Penix Jr. #9.

Kevin Stefanski’s team will play its second game of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 20, in a key divisional matchup for both teams.

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An unexpected backup for the Falcons’ season opener

The injuries immediately forced the Falcons’ coaching staff to reshuffle the depth chart and quickly designate an emergency backup for Cooper Rush. As a result, undrafted free agent Jack Strand will be on the sideline and available as the primary alternative should he be needed.