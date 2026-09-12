Odell Beckham Jr. makes heartfelt statement on what it means being back with NY Giants

As the New York Giants prepare to kick off their 2026 season, Odell Beckham Jr. shared his opinions on being back with the G-Men.

Odell Beckham Jr.‘s return to the New York Giants has been one of the most followed stories of the offseason. Now that both player and team are looking to start the NFL season on the right foot, the wide receiver has opened up on what it means being back on the team.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported that Beckham is over the moon. “My heart just flutters a little bit just thinking about it. This is a special place to me,” OBJ said. He’ll be a part of the roster as the Giants face the Cowboys in Week 1.

OBJ is arguably the best receiver the Giants have had in the 21st century. He holds the highest receiving yards per game average in Giants history at 92.8 yards. From 2014 through 2016, Beckham recorded three straight seasons with at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He was the fastest player in NFL history to reach 200 catches and 4,000 yards.

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OBJ’s role in 2026 for the NY Giants

Now a veteran past his prime, Odell Beckham Jr. serves as the clear number-four wide receiver and a veteran presence for the New York Giants in the 2026 season. Still, he is a premium fourth-stringer that could rise to the occasion every once in a while. He’ll be great at situational offense.

The first option is Malik Nabers, who could lose his spot in Week 1 after a surprising injury update. Then, rookie Malachi Fields is the second option. Darnell Mooney can be viewed as the WR3, with OBJ going fourth in the progressions.

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The NY Giants need their weapons to deliver

It’s a brand new day for the Giants with the arrival of John Harbaugh as the head coach. The G-Men’s front office was very aggressive to bring new people in search of results.