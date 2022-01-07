Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins thinks there's something really wrong with the Boston Celtics, while Paul Pierce still has faith in their core.

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA this season. They've played down to lesser rivals' levels and have let huge leads slip right through their fingers more than once already.

Ime Udoka looks far from ready to embrace this challenge, the roster doesn't seem like a good fit, and Brad Stevens continues to play the waiting game before trying to pull off a deal. Add injuries and COVID-19 to the mix and you have a recipe for disaster.

That's why, after watching them blow a 25-point lead over the New York Knicks last night, former NBA champion and well-known Celtics fan Kendrick Perkins had a lot to say about the status of the team.

Kendrick Perkins Calls Out The Celtics After Another Epic Meltdown

“When you look at this Celtics team right now, I think the word is ‘broken,'” Perkins told NBC. “When the Knicks made that run in the third quarter, I said to myself ‘once they cut it to seven [points] going into the fourth, it’s about to be over.”

Paul Pierce Says They Can't Break Up Their Core

Some people think it's time to separate Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, as Brown is their only movable and valuable asset right now. Nonetheless, Celtics legend Paul Pierce thinks that would be a mistake:

“I never believed that (it’s right to separate to star players),” Pierce said, per Fadeaway World. “I truly believe it’s about putting the right pieces around your great players. They’ve proven they can be All-Stars in this league. In order to win in this league, you have to have star talent around the perimeter. That’s what the Celtics have, and that’s something you need to build around.”

“My theory proves right because when you look at all the top players and all the Finals MVPs year in and year out, who are you looking at?” Pierce asked. “Top-tier perimeter guys like Kawhi Leonard, the Kobe Bryants, the Kevin Durants, the LeBron James’s, these are the guys that lead their teams to championships. You need those type of players. The Celtics have to find a way to build around those guys so they can reach that next level.”

Whether separating their star duo is the answer or not is not for us to debate right now. But it's clear that this roster is outdated already and that they need to do something pretty drastic to turn their season around before it's too late.