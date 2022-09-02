Lana Rhoades broke the internet again, but not for what you think. The former adult star re-ignited the rumors of his baby's father, and Kevin Durant is a candidate again.

Not so long ago, former adult star Lana Rhoades made the rounds for something rather unusual. We all know her line of work and what she does, but it has nothing to do with that but with her alleged relationship with an NBA player.

Ever since she admitted to being on a date with a Brooklyn Nets player, online detectives have speculated whether she's talking about Kevin Durant. And while others believe it could've also been Blake Griffin, all signs point toward the two-time Finals MVP.

So, it didn't take long before people speculated that Durant may have been Rhoades' baby's father, as she got pregnant shortly after the news broke. For those who missed that story, he's how it happened in her own words:

Lana Rhoades Once Admitted A Brooklyn Nets Player Invited Her Out

“The guy who invited me also invited one of the other girls and this isn’t the first time that this has happened to me that where I’ve been invited on a date and they also invite a 'backup option,'" Rhoades said.

“We ended up leaving dinner, not because of that situation because at that point, you’re already friendzoned, I don’t give a f*ck who you’re talking to, the date was really boring… I don’t want to be mean but me and this guy just didn’t click and I’m like what’s your favorite this, what’s your opinion on this, and he was just like, I don’t have opinions on anything, I don’t have favorite anythings, and he was serious and he wasn’t just saying that to shut down the conversation… he’s not spicy enough for me," the adult star concluded.

Rhoades Takes To IG To Fuel The Rumors Again

The former movie star had kept a low profile and even Logan Paul had to come in her defense, but that's not the case anymore. Now, Rhoades is taking the rumors with humor and took to Instagram to stir the pot again.

There's no way of telling whether that baby is Durant's or not, and that's not our problem either. But, all things considered, KD's reputation could sure use a bump after his failed trade saga with the Nets, so maybe he should come clean if that's the case.