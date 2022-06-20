The 26-year old player has become key for the Golden State Warriors in the paint. If you are a Warriors' fan you may want to check out his contract, salary and net worth information.

The Milwaukee-born player, Kevon Looney was selected by the Golden State Warriors as thirty overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He made his NBA debut for the Dubs on January 27, 2016 against the Dallas Mavericks, after he was played for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Dubs' G League team. But in this championship for Steve Kerr, Looney was key in his gameplan.

After not being able to establish himself as a starter due to problems with his recently surgically repaired hip, Looney finished off his second rookie season with only five games played. In fact, afterwards he wasn't able to play for another 15 months, bounced back and forth between trainning sessions with the D League team.

Then, he was a regular rotation player for the next couple of seasons for the Warriors. However, it was until the 2019-20 season when he regularly played as a starter under Steve Kerr's management. For the 2021-22 season, due to the lack of options in the Warriors' squad, Looney got himself a starting role for the Dubs.

Kevon Loney's contract

According to the specialized site Spotrac, Kevon Looney signed a 3-year deal worth $14,464,287 with the Golden State Warriors. This deal includes $14,464,287 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $4,821,429. If the Warriors decide to sign him a new deal for the 2022-23, Looney will earn, while carrying a cap hit of $9,839,287. Looney is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Kevon Looney's net worth

According to several specialized websites, Kevon Looney currently is worth $6 million dollars. He clinched his third NBA championship with the Warriors, so his net worth escalated quickly. Also, because he was key for Steve Kerr's gameplan in the paint.