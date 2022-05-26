Khloe Kardashian's relationship with NBA big man Tristan Thompson has been under heavy scrutiny for years. That's why she decided to come clean and speak her mind.

Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson rarely makes the headlines for his play in the NBA. Instead, the veteran big man is often in the eye of the storm for his on-and-off relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson has infamously cheated on her multiple times, fathering another woman's baby, sliding into other girls' DMs, and constantly being exposed both in social media and by paparazzi.

Nonetheless, Khloe still thinks he's got plenty of good sides and believes it's unfair that people focus just on the negative. If anything, she wants everybody to know he's actually a very good dad.

“It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” Kardashian said in an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.

"A lot of other people in the world who have been through probably similar situations," Kardashian added. "I doubt I'm the only human being. I hope not. Well, I don't want anyone to go through that."

“I want everyone to still have, like, a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life. So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just, like, jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on is just his relationship with True,"she concluded.

Well, it's nice to know they get along and keep things civil. At the end of the day, all that matters is that he's there for their daughter.