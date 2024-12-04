Kings’ De’Aaron Fox picks Doncic and Draymond Green at the top of a not-so-laudatory NBA ranking

Luka Doncic and Draymond Green have long been two of the NBA‘s brightest stars, each making a significant impact with the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, respectively, and solidifying their place among the league’s elite. However, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox recently drew attention to a unique trait they share—one that goes beyond their on-court skills and speaks to their behavior during games.

During an interview on Run It Back, Fox was asked whether Doncic is the NBA’s biggest complainer. After a brief pause, the Sacramento guard responded, “Luka’s up there.” However, he quickly added Green to that list. “Draymond will clothesline you and look at the ref like, ‘What did I do?’ I think a lot of guys definitely have it,” De’Aaron said.

Fox then discussed the growing trend among NBA players, particularly the league’s biggest stars, of turning to referees to argue calls. “Sometimes it’s warranted… Reffing can be awful at times. I never want to say they shouldn’t be getting it right, but there are definitely moments when they should.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fox’s experience with Luka

In the same interview, De’Aaron Fox also reflected on a humorous personal interaction he had with Luka Doncic a couple of years ago during a game between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic was called for a foul on Fox, but the Slovenian star clearly disagreed with the call and immediately voiced his complaint to the referee.

Advertisement

De’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings guards Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at Golden 1 Center on March 26, 2024 in Sacramento, California.

Advertisement

This led to an unforgettable moment: Fox’s incredulous reaction, which was captured on TV cameras and quickly went viral. Fans couldn’t stop laughing at Fox’s exaggerated look of disbelief. “I was like, ‘Bro? You clearly fouled me,’” Fox recalled with a chuckle. “That’s why Malik (Monk) is sitting there and laughing too. It was like, ‘Bro, you smacked my whole arm. What are you complaining about?’”

Advertisement

Doncic and Green know what they’re doing

While their interactions with referees might generate some laughs, both Luka Doncic and Draymond Green are undeniable talents on the court. Doncic, currently ranked in the top-five for points per game (29.1) and the top-ten for assists (7.8), continues to be a key player for the Dallas Mavericks. He’s striving to push the Mavs further into the postseason after a strong 2023-24 campaign.

see also NBA News: Mavericks star Luka Doncic gets real about his return after five-games absence

On the other hand, Draymond Green, along with Stephen Curry, is one of the driving forces behind Golden State’s hopes for another championship. Green has maintained solid performances with the Warriors this season, earning respect from peers like Kevin Durant.

Advertisement