Klay Thompson knows this could be the end of the line for him in the Bay area, as he could walk away from the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

The Golden State Warriors have some tough decisions to make at the end of the season. With an NBA championship looking like a long shot right now, they might look to retool.

That means parting ways with fan favorites and veteran players. Klay Thompson is the likeliest candidate to be out of the door, as he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent.

And while he’s always been honest about his desire to be a Warrior for life, it seems like he knows his time could be up. Talking on The Draymond Green Show, he left the door open for a departure.

Klay Thompson Knows He Could Leave The Warriors

“Yes, I wanna re-sign with the Dubs, but I also have to prioritize my mental health and lay out what is important to me at this point in my career,” Thompson said on the podcast.

The Warriors didn’t give him the type of money he was looking for in an extension, and that’s not likely to change in the offseason. On top of that, the Orlando Magic are reportedly looking to make a run at him.

Thompson Struggled Earlier In The Season

It’s been a complicated season for the four-time NBA champion. He admitted that his early-season struggles had plenty to do with the mental space he was in, and it took him a while to embrace his new role:

“I was actually struggling with that a lot at the beginning of this year because of the unknown,” Thompson told Green. “I might have let contract situations or playing time or making up a lot of excuses rather than just appreciating what is in front of me. It took me and Steve [Kerr] like four real heart-to-heart talks to finally break my shell, being like, ‘You know what? I gotta have fun this year; I deserve to have fun.’ I can still be a heck of a player if I just give gratitude and keep that perspective.”

Thompson is playing his best basketball of the season right now, and his two-way play has helped the Warriors go 7-3 in their last ten games. He should continue to be a factor in their success or lack thereof, and getting hot right now could get him plenty of money in free agency, whether it’s with the Dubs or any other team.