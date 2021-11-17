Ever since Klay Thompson suffered a season-ending injury and Kevin Durant left the team, multiple people have questioned whether the Golden State Warriors have what it takes to go back to the NBA Finals.

The Warriors had to endure back-to-back seasons without making the playoffs, struggling with injuries,and trying to rebuild their roster on a tight budget. Now, it finally seems like they're ready to roll and compete at the highest level.

Nonetheless, some still question if the Warriors' hot start of the season is real. That includes former Clippers star JJ Redick, who recently said that they've had an easy schedule and no signature wins thus far.

JJ Redick Says The Warriors Had An Easy Schedule

“Here’s the thing about the Warriors, though. First of all, it is ten games into the season, so let's have some perspective," Redick said. "They have had the eighth easiest schedule so far, two games left in this homestand, nine of their first 12 games will be at home; they have no signature wins other than opening night against the Lakers."

Klay Thompson Reacts To Redick's Take

That's why Klay Thompson made the most of his sit-down with Sports Illustrated to take a dig at those who continue to doubt the Warriors. He said that he loves that because that will only give them more motivation:

(Transcript via Sports Illustrated)

"No one saw this Warriors renaissance coming, certainly not this soon, not before Thompson could finish his two-year rehab from Achilles and knee surgeries and restore the greatest-shooting backcourt of all time. And no one is sure what to make of it. Skeptics are pointing to the Warriors’ home-heavy schedule, the dearth of quality opponents, the scarcity of proven talent around Curry, the miles on defensive maestro Draymond Green, the mystery of whether Klay Thompson is still Klay Thompson and casting doubts on the sustainability of it all.

“I love it,” Thompson told Sports Illustrated last week, through a defiant grin. “I love it. I hope people keep doubting us. I saw somebody on the TV the other day talking about, The Warriors aren’t contenders because they’ve had a soft schedule. Buddy, we got the MVP, a defensive player of the year. That kind of disrespect bothers me. We have so many champions, guys who have done it in the highest pressure moments, and you’re still gonna question our ability? I love it. But whatever. That’s what talking heads are paid to do.”

It's been a while since Thompson has been on the floor so he's heard it all in this time. The Warriors continue to get better and he hasn't even been cleared to play yet. So yeah, we're not putting our money against them.