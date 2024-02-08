Klay Thompson is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. He would be considered the greatest shooter in NBA history if it wasn’t for Stephen Curry, yet people reckon he’s not that far behind his fellow Splash Brother.

Thompson has given the Golden State Warriors everything. From stellar and underappreciated backcourt defense to jaw-dropping shot-making, they would’ve never found this kind of success without No. 11 doing his thing on the court.

But all good things come to an end, and Klay’s run might not be the exception to that rule. He was benched down the stretch in back-to-back games, and it just feels like the end of the tunnel is getting closer for the legendary shooter.

Klay Thompson Won’t Get A Big Contract

To make things even worse, Thompson may have shot his way out of a lucrative deal in free agency, whether it’s with the Warriors or anywhere else, according to insider Anthony Slater:

“Thompson isn’t done. The All-NBA guard he’s been trying to conjure may be gone. That breath-taker, that moment-maker, who could bail out the Warriors and destroy the will of his foes at his whim, has perhaps taken his final bow. If he had hopes of the Warriors’ inking him to one last massive contract, that’s probably got less of a chance than one of his off-balance contested 3s,” claimed Slater.

Of course, Thompson isn’t done by any means. He still has some left in the tank and could play a valuable role for any championship contender. That, however, might require taking a back seat:

“But Thompson’s value is hardly exhausted. A plus player exists in there. Finding him may just require Thompson to end his pursuit of the version of himself to which he clings with desperation. We’ve seen that plus player, recently and enough to be certain of his existence,” wrote Slater.

It’s sad to know that injuries robbed him of two years of his prime. He was a difference-maker on both ends of the floor and a down to Earth and humble winner with a never-ending competitive drive. Now, he looks disheartened and desperate.