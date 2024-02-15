The Golden State Warriors haven’t been able to live up to their usual expectations. The team was expected to pursue an NBA championship this season, but that hasn’t been the case thus far.

Stephen Curry urged the team to make some moves ahead of the trade deadline. A report stated that they even tried to go after LeBron James, who respectfully declined their approach.

The Warriors wound up staying pat at the deadline without making any move. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean the front office will just rest on its laurels. According to owner Joe Lacob, patience is finally running out.

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Hints At Major Offseason Changes

As much as he trusts this core of players, the team owner hinted at making some major changes in the offseason if this roster doesn’t get the job done or underperforms again at the end of the season.

“Plan 1B is: We can make big changes if we had to. If this team were to slide all the way down and not do well at the end of the year, you know there’s going to be big changes. If we do really well, we might decide to go the other way,” he said.

The executive added that the team will keep an open mind and will be flexible in their approach to the offseason. Still, they’ll move the pieces they need to move to get back to their championship-winning ways:

“So, everything’s open. We have to be flexible. The goal is to not be a lottery team, ever. The goal is to be competitive. The goal is to win. And ideally, if it’s possible, to win championships or compete for championships,“ he added.

The Warriors can still compete because Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players of all time, but no one can win on his own, and the rest of the team also must step up.