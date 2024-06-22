Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors were one of the biggest disappointments in the 2023-2024 NBA season after being eliminated in the play-in tournament by the Sacramento Kings. It seemed like the end of an era.

Thompson’s numbers were far from his star caliber level: 17.9 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a 43% field goal percentage. As a consequence, Steve Kerr scratched him as starter and Klay came from the bench in the final stage of the calendar.

Now, Klay Thompson is set to become an unrestricted free agent and, although Kerr wants to keep the core group with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, it seems almost impossible.

“I do think there is a lot of value to having our three guys being Warriors for life. I think there’s a lot of value in ending with dignity. So, for those three I really want to see all of them finish their careers here, but also finish out their careers with a sense of pride and dignity in what they’re doing.”

Stephen Curry might lose Klay Thompson (Getty Images)

Will Klay Thompson sign a contract extension with Warriors?

According to a report from Anthony Slater, the Golden State Warriors have made a final decision about the future of Klay Thompson. They won’t put any big offer on the table.

“Talks are essentially frozen. With free agency now less than 10 days away, Thompson’s exit from the only franchise he has ever known feels closer and more probable than ever before.”

During the last few months, rumors point out that teams like the Orlando Magic are willing to give Klay the massive amount of money he’s asking for. Even if the Warriors match it, Thompson is tired of the situation with the Warriors.

“Even if the Warriors eventually approach Thompson with a competitive offer, matching or exceeding the money and years, it has become increasingly conceivable, according to league sources, that Thompson will decide to leave regardless, searching for a fresh start in a different environment, detached from some of the built-up friction of the previous couple seasons.”