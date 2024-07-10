Klay Thompson finally spoke about the ESPN report which pointed out that he was 'miserable' with the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson had enough of the Golden State Warriors. Although it was a very tough decision leaving Stephen Curry, the famous Splash Brother is ready for a great challenge with the Dallas Mavericks.

“It’s really nice to have a whole new fresh start. A whole new group of guys to get to know, new co-workers and a whole new city. It’s really cool and I’m going to embrace this opportunity.”

Thompson rejected an offer to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers because the star feels Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving give him the best chance to fight for a championship.

Why did Klay Thompson leave Stephen Curry and Warriors?

A few days ago, a huge report from ESPN mentioned that Klay Thompson felt ‘miserable’ with the Golden State Warriors as he wasn’t valued as other stars like Stephen Curry or Draymond Green. Without a big contract extension, Klay chose to become a free agent.

Now, during his introductory press conference as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson hinted that was indeed the main reason why he left The Bay. The first time Klay spoke about it.

“Coming here is just a fresh start. Feeling just wanted again, like I bring great value. It just gets me excited to go out there and work out after this press conference and get shots up. There were times last year where it was tough and it wasn’t as joyful as it was in the past.“