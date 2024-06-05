Kyrie Irving shared a very special moment with the media about his relationship with Kobe Bryant. The legend will be a big motivation for him in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving has been sensational in the playoffs for the Dallas Mavericks forming a historic duo alongside Luka Doncic. Even LeBron James recently admitted that he regrets being at the Los Angeles Lakers without his friend.

However, the next challenge for the veteran will be massive in the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown posted an impressive 64-18 record and dominated postseason rivals like the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

Now, as the NBA waits for such a tremendous matchup, Kyrie Irving got emotional remembering Kobe Bryant. It was a very emotional moment before the start of the series.

“I don’t know if anyone in here has ever lost a mentor. Even if you guys didn’t talk everyday, there was still that connection that they were always going to be there for you. I miss him every single day.”

Kobe Bryant will be an inspiration for Kyrie Irving in the 2024 NBA Finals (Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving gets emotional remembering Kobe Bryant

Kyrie Irving acknowledged that Kobe Bryant’s support went beyond sports and that, thanks to the legend, he was able to grow as a person. Undoubtedly, this will be an inspiration in the 2024 NBA Finals.

“It wasn’t just him, it was his family as well. They supported me unconditionally. Kobe held such a big presence. He knew what his power was. He knew his superpowers. They weren’t on the court all the time. His ability to approach life and how to inspire you. Do extra even when you are tired.”

Irving said that Bryant always saw him as a leader of the new generation of players in the league and that his unfinished business is to win multiple championships like Kobe did.

“I felt Kobe was teaching me to carry the torch and also know how to pass it along. I do wanna say that I was able to win multiple championships. Every day he walks with me in spirit and I feel his presence.”