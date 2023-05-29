The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the best teams in the NBA after the trade deadline. Flipping Russell Westbrook’s contract to add so many pieces did wonders for LeBron James’ team in the most crucial stretch of the season.

But as much as some of those new faces thrived in Southern California, other players made it painfully evident that they shouldn’t be a part of the team going forward.

That seems to be the case with D’Angelo Russell, who struggled mightily and even lost his starting spot in the playoffs. With that in mind, a report by Bleacher Report’s staff cites that he could be on his way to Canada to sign with the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto Raptors Could Lure D’Angelo Russell In This Summer

“Ideally, the Toronto Raptors will bring back opt-out candidate Fred VanVleet for less than $30 million per season on a new deal,” the report read. “But if he expresses a desire to change venues, Toronto could work out a rare double sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Lakers to land FVV’s replacement.”

“D’Angelo Russell has been part of such an exchange before when he came to the Golden State Warriors in a double S-and-T for Kevin Durant,” added Bleacher Report. “If all parties involved agree and find ways to make the money work, Russell could wind up in Toronto, giving the Raptors the conventional pick-and-roll operator they’ve long lacked.”

Russell showed glimpses of great play but once again disappointed in the playoffs. The Lakers might look to sign Kyrie Irving, so they would obviously have to give up on some of their newcomers to make room in their salary cap.

As for the Raptors, they could be forced to make a move at Russell if they lose Fred VanVleet, but even if that doesn’t happen, it’d be hard to envision D’Lo going back to Los Angeles next season.