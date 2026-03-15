Trent McDuffie knows exactly why the Los Angeles Rams signed him

The arrival of Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams has one clear objective: to win the next Super Bowl. The former Chiefs player has experience in that regard and will look to bring all of it to help achieve that goal in this new stage of his career.

“…I know it’s the end goal bringing me in is the Lombardi Trophy, so everything we do to bring a ring back to this city is what I’m going to do,” the cornerback revealed via nbcsports.com.

His arrival to Los Angeles came at a very high cost in terms of the four draft picks that the Rams decided to offer Kansas City in return. It will ultimately be a matter of seeing at the end of the next NFL season whether it was worth it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McDuffie’s championship rings

McDuffie played a pivotal role in the Chiefs’ back-to-back championships, securing titles in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII. As a shutdown corner, he combined elite coverage with high-impact production, recording 13 total tackles and a forced fumble across his first two Super Bowl appearances.

Trent McDuffie #22.

Advertisement

His ability to neutralize top receivers and provide versatility in the secondary made him an indispensable asset during Kansas City’s historic championship run alongside stars such as Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

see also Trent McDuffie opens up on playing with Jaylen Watson as both CBs join Matthew Stafford’s Rams

The Rams’ last Super Bowl title

Sean McVay‘s Rams secured their latest NFL title with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Playing at their home, SoFi Stadium, the Rams relied on a late-game connection between Matthew Stafford and MVP Cooper Kupp, who caught the game-winning touchdown with just 1:25 remaining.

Advertisement

Kupp finished the night with 8 receptions for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the defense, led by Aaron Donald’s two sacks, held firm to clinch the franchise’s second Super Bowl trophy.

McDuffie’s versatility

Although Trent McDuffie is considered one of the best at his position in the league, the former Chiefs player sent a clear message to his new coach regarding his role on the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It don’t matter where you put me,” he said. “I’ll play safety. I’ll put my hand in the dirt. Like, I hope I don’t have to. But, really, I’m just out here wanting to play ball, you know. And no matter where you put me, I’m going to work, day in and day out, to make sure that I do my job at a very high level, and that’s the guy you’re getting.”

SurveyAre the Rams contenders for the next Super Bowl? Are the Rams contenders for the next Super Bowl? already voted 0 people

Advertisement

Will the Rams add more reinforcements?

Once the news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles indicated that trading AJ Brown seemed inevitable, the Los Angeles Rams emerged as one of the main contenders.

Advertisement

Agreeing to bring in the wide receiver could force the franchise to make additional moves, given that they also have stars of the caliber of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Although negotiations are reportedly on pause, Brown’s arrival to the West Coast could provide a significant boost to Stafford’s offense.