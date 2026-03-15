Steelers new WR Michael Pittman Jr talks about possible Aaron Rodgers’ return with Pittsburgh

Michael Pittman Jr., the new wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers, spoke about the possibility of playing alongside Aaron Rodgers if the quarterback decides to return for the 2026 season.

“I mean, whenever you have a chance to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback, you always take that. So, I know Aaron previous to this. I actually haven’t been able to reach out to him yet. I know he is still thinking about it, but, we also have two really good quarterbacks here in Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. Whatever ends up turning out, I think we will have a good plan offensively and we will make the most out of it.”

General manager Omar Khan needed a WR2 after what happened in the 2025 season and, in a new attempt to win the Super Bowl, he did not hesitate to go to the market to make a trade for Pittman. Finally, DK Metcalf has a teammate who can take advantage of the space he creates on different routes.

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Who will be Steelers’ wide receivers in 2026?

DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. will be the top wide receivers for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2026 season. The support behind this duo is so strong that they let Calvin Austin III go, and he has already signed with the New York Giants.

Steelers need a QB decision soon

However, for Omar Khan and Mike McCarthy’s plan to work, they need to have a clear direction at the quarterback position. Although Aaron Rodgers appears to be their main option, another alternative being considered is giving Will Howard an opportunity and, if that fails, drafting a QB in the deep 2027 class.

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