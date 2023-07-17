The Los Angeles Lakerswere one of the biggest winners of the NBA offseason, re-signing most of their key guys and giving LeBron James the supporting cast he needs at this point in his career.

But they still have a couple of roster spots available, and while Max Christie might earn one after his impressive performances in the NBA 2K Summer League, they could look at someone more experienced to fill the other spot.

According to most rumors, they’re keeping tabs on former Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood. However, they might not be able to lure him to Southern California, according to Marc Stein

Lakers Want Christian Wood, But It Won’t Be Easy.

“The Lakers would love to add Christian Wood– by far the most talented big man available.” Stein said. “From the Lakers’ perspective, because they have Anthony Davis– you put Christian Wood next to him. “

“The Lakers are restricted to minimums in what they can offer. Are the Lakers interested in Christian Wood? No question,” Stein continued.

At the end of the day, Wood might not get a lot of money somewhere else either, so he could choose to take a cheap deal with the Lakers to prove himself in a contender before getting another big payday with another team.