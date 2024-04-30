Following another disappointing end to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers will have to make a decision about Darvin Ham's future with the team.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a 90-74 record since Darvin Ham took over. They also won the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, which equates to pretty much nothing, especially if you have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Ham’s tenure began with disaster. A late-season surge salvaged his first season in Los Angeles with an unlikely trip to the Western Conference Finals before getting swept by the eventual champions.

Then, injuries or not, he couldn’t find a starting lineup in the first 40+ games, and there were countless rumors about his continuity with the organization. Now, with a first-round exit in his resumé, a report by The Athletic states that his days in Los Angeles are most likely over.

Darvin Ham’s Future With Lakers Is In Peril

“The Lakers’ unflattering finish leaves Ham’s future as head coach in serious peril, multiple league and team sources tell The Athletic, with some stakeholders indicating it’s highly unlikely he’ll return,” the report said. “The plan is to reassess everything that went wrong in the coming days before making a final decision.”

Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham giving a press conference.

The Players Didn’t Trust Ham’s Coaching

This is far from a surprise. Ham looked over his head more often than not, and his players constantly snubbed his instructions. Even LeBron James cussed him after deciding not to challenge a call in Game 4:

“During a home game on Feb. 28, the Lakers players took matters into their own hands, bypassing Darvin Ham’s huddles and opting for player-led play calls,” added The Athletic. “While it showed locker room unity, it also hinted at a lack of trust in the coaching staff.”

Some questioned the Lakers’ decision to hire him in the first place. In hindsight, having a rookie coach leading such a historied organization and with a savvy veteran like LeBron James may not have been the wisest call by Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss.