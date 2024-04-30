Following another disappointing end to the season, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James teased about finally walking away from the NBA.

LeBron James Talks About Retirement After Elimination

The Los Angeles Lakers fell short again. Every year, that trip to the NBA Finals in 2020 looks more like a fluke, as they’ve been a borderline playoff team more often than not during LeBron James’ tenure with the team.

James has posted solid numbers, and it’s evident that he’s still in great shape. He could still play for a championship contender, provided that the numbers work and that said contender doesn’t have to rebuild or retool the roster around him.

However, he might not be interested in that again. Just like last season after being swept, the soon-to-be 40-year-old teased retirement after being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James Teases Retirement, Talks About Family

“I got a family,” James said after the game. “I got a nine-year-old daughter. I got a son that’s in college, that’s deciding if he’s going to go to college or go pro. I got a son that’s about to be a senior in high school. I’ve missed a lot of family time and they’ve allowed me to do that and never put no pressure on me.”

James then talked about not having anything left to prove at this point in his career. He’s accomplished everything, owning countless records and winning almost every award:

“That s— is important too,” added LeBron. “What more [is left]? I’ve done everything I can do. There’s nothing I haven’t accomplished in this league that I’ve wanted to accomplish. So like at some point you got to [hang it up].”

Will LeBron James Retire?

Truth be told, he’s right on point. He’s one of the few players who doesn’t have anything else to prove. He’s already the GOAT to some, and he’ll never reach that distinction for those he hasn’t convinced yet.

Then again, he’s just not going to walk away from the game. He did the same thing after getting swept last season, and it’s all about controlling the narrative and getting people to talk about something other than his team’s shortcomings.

James is a master at basketball, but he’s even better at PR and staying in front of the news cycle; it’s always been that way. Also, even though he’s already a billionaire, there’s just no way he’s going to walk away from potentially making $100 more million over the next couple of years, let alone having the chance to play with his son.