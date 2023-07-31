Throughout the course of NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers have had a plethora of legends wear that Purple and Golde jersey. However, some tend to think that Kobe Bryant stands on a tier of his own.

Beyond his on-court greatness and accomplishments, Bryant truly embodied what being a superstar and the undisputed leader of one of the most storied franchises in the league meant.

That’s why former Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura made the decision to honor him and his daughter Gigi with his jersey number as soon as he arrived in Los Angeles.

Rui Hachimura Chose His Jersey Number In Honor Of Kobe And Gianna Bryant

“Initially it was actually my birthday,” he said, per Lakers Nation. “My birthday is February 8, and my number’s– I’m usually number eight. ‘Hachi’ means eight in Japanese, so that’s why I wanted to wear No. 8 but that’s Kobe’s number and I knew it was gonna be hard.”

“Then I’m deciding, yeah it’s my birthday but also it’s Kobe’s number and his daughter’s number so I’m like, ‘OK, that’s gonna be a pretty big, deep meaning.’ I just liked the number, so that’s why I picked it,” Hachimura added.

Hachimura became a fan favorite right away for his great play on both ends of the floor, but he’ll be even more beloved and respected by the fans as soon as the word goes out on this.