The Los Angeles Lakers cannot afford many setbacks. Darvin Ham’s team has been inconsistent throughout the course of the NBA season, and the clock is ticking on them right now.

This team is playing good defense, and they have LeBron James and a deep enough roster to get hot when it matters the most and make a deep postseason run, but they also have one of the toughest remaining schedules.

Fortunately for them, it seems like help could be on the way quite soon. Apparently, former Miami Heat PG Gabe Vincent, who has barely been able to play, is closer to making his return from injury.

The Lakers Could Get Gabe Vincent Back Next Week

“Gabe Vincent is finally to the point where he is progressing to conditioning and ramping up on the floor,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on FanDuel TV’s Run it Back. “His window, I’m told, to potentially return begins next week. Barring a setback, look for his window to a return to start next week.”

Jarred Vanderbilt Could Also Return Soon

As previously reported, the Lakers could also get F Jarred Vanderbilt back soon. However, when asked about his return during the regular season, coach Darvin Ham didn’t want to make any promises:

“Gabe has been cleared for non-contact work, so he’s doing sprints up and down the court. But everything else is pretty much status quo,” Ham said, as quoted by Lakers Daily. “We’ll see, we’ll see. I know they’re doing and we’re doing everything in our power to try to make that happen, and it’s been going well.”

The Lakers could definitely use Vanderbilt’s defensive versatility, as he can guard one through five and is an efficient scorer who doesn’t need the ball on his hand to make an impact. Hopefully, he’ll be back on the floor soon.