LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to fight to escape the play-in zone in the Western Conference, but another 130-120 defeat to the Sacramento Kings has raised alarms. Not only are they in 10th place in the standings, but the King may have aggravated his ankle injury.

James left the court in the final minutes limping and appeared visibly upset with what the future might hold for him. This scenario was entirely possible, given that he is a 39-year-old veteran playing in his 21st season.

If LeBron James isn’t healthy, the Lakers practically have no chances against teams like the Denver Nuggets, the Clippers or early in the play-in facing the Golden State Warriors. However, during his traditional locker room interview, the star issued a warning to the NBA. His injury won’t hinder his pursuit of a fifth ring in his career.

“I’ll be all right. It’s just my ankle. It’s just what I’ve been dealing with before the break, after the break (All-Star break). I’m just managing it the best way I can. I played the whole third, sat a little bit to start the fourth, and when I got back in, it kind of just…whatever. It’s just something I’ve been dealing with.”

How serious is LeBron James injury?

Although LeBron James indicated that he will be fine to play soon with the Los Angeles Lakers, the reality is that this ankle injury is going to be a problem the rest of the way. The King confirmed it just won’t go away.

Therefore, if the Lakers cannot move out of the 10th spot, the big question is whether LeBron will be able to withstand the strain of winning two away games in the play-in, and then facing full playoff series.

“Some games are better than others. I didn’t feel it at all against Oklahoma City and I didn’t feel it at all until the fourth quarter tonight. So, each game, each day is different.”