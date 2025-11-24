Lakers HC JJ Redick shares real thoughts about his players after narrowed victory over Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers are enjoying a strong season, boasting a 12-4 record bolstered by a four-game winning streak. Since their setback against Oklahoma, the team has appeared to have righted the ship. However, head coach JJ Redick has identified an area for improvement as his squad pushes forward.

Following their victory over the Utah Jazz, Redick addressed the media with a candid assessment regarding his players’ confidence in their shooting abilities. “I told the guys this after the game: We are literally one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA right now. I don’t think that’s who we are. We’ve got to make shots and we’ve got to shoot them with confidence,” he emphasized.

Redick’s self-criticism underscores his commitment to elevating the team, as both the front office and the fan base hold aspirations of returning the Lakers to their championship form seen in the 2019-20 season.

With the return of LeBron James and his synergy with Luka Doncic, Redick is tasked with refining strategies to maintain the fight for top positions in the Western Conference and secure a swift playoff entry this season.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts.

Redick reflects on his coaching experience

Though his initial tenure as head coach hasn’t been seamless, Redick is determined to demonstrate his capability to lead the Lakers effectively in this regular season. When asked about the pressures of his new position, he remarked on the aging effects of the role.

“I mean, I had a lot of gray hairs when I started this job. I have more now. But also, I think you go through a rapid phase of aging right around the time you turn 40, so I probably timed this wrong,” Redick humorously noted.

Redick’s insights on Keyonte George

Although the Lakers triumphed against the Jazz, Redick addressed the impact of a standout player: Keyonte George. The Utah star was pivotal on Sunday, and Redick did not shy away from admiring his performance when speaking to the media.

“I look at him long-term as a guy who can score at all three levels because of his handle, his creativity, and his shot creation,” Redick expressed. This perspective emphasizes the importance for the Lakers to continuously refine their tactics to enhance performance as the season progresses.

