Best regular-season records in NBA history: Teams that set the basketball standard

An NBA schedule rarely leaves room for error. Over 82 games, small advantages compound, discipline becomes decisive and separation at the top is earned slowly rather than seized in bursts.

A handful of squads have stood above the rest, not merely winning games but reshaping expectations about what a season could be. Their performances offer a lens to examine greatness in its purest form.

Yet, the story of regular season glory is more than numbers. It’s about timing, context, and the personalities that propelled teams to extraordinary marks, from hot shooting nights to defensive masterclasses.

Which team holds the record for the best regular-season results?

When the 2015-16 NBA season reached its final pages, the Golden State Warriors didn’t just win games, they reshaped expectations about what a regular season could look like. Finishing 73–9, they set the all-time record for most wins in a single NBA regular season, eclipsing the long-standing 72-win mark set by the 1995–96 Chicago Bulls.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in 2015. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Their performance was built on historic shooting, relentless pace, and a defensive commitment that overwhelmed opponents across the league. Under the guidance of coach Steve Kerr and powered by Stephen Curry’s MVP campaign, Golden State was formidable from October through April, starting the season with a 24-game winning streak, another mark of sustained dominance.

Yet, despite this unparalleled regular-season success, the team’s story had a twist: the record-setting Warriors ultimately fell short in the NBA Finals, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This juxtaposition — regular-season greatness without a championship seal — makes the Warriors’ 73-win campaign one of the most compelling chapters in league history.

Which teams came closest to matching the record?

Behind Golden State’s 73-win campaign, a small group of teams built seasons that still serve as measuring sticks for regular-season excellence. At the top of that list sit the 1995–96 Chicago Bulls, whose 72–10 record long represented the gold standard.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls in 1995. (Source: Jonathan D – Getty Images)

Led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, Chicago combined elite defense with relentless efficiency, finishing the job with an NBA championship.

Another historic mark belongs to the 1971–72 Los Angeles Lakers, who went 69–13 and paired that record with a still-unmatched 33-game winning streak. That season stood out not only for its results, but for how decisively the Lakers controlled the league, blending veteran leadership with offensive balance.

The 1996–97 Bulls (69–13) reaffirmed Chicago’s dominance during the Jordan era, while the 2015–16 San Antonio Spurs (67–15) quietly produced one of the most consistent seasons ever, going undefeated at home.

Team Record Season Golden State Warriors 73-9 2015-16 Chicago Bulls 72-10 1995-96 Oklahoma City Thunder 27-5 2025-26 Chicago Bulls 69-13 1996-97 Los Angeles Lakers 69-13 1971-72 Philadelphia 76ers 68-13 1966-67 Oklahoma City Thunder 68-14 2024-25 Boston Celtics 68-14 1972-73 Golden State Warriors 67-15 2016-17 San Antonio Spurs 67-15 2015-16 Golden State Warriors 67-15 2014-15 Dallas Mavericks 67-15 2006-07 Los Angeles Lakers 67-15 1999-00 Chicago Bulls 67-15 1991-92 Boston Celtics 67-15 1985-86 Washington Capitols 49-11 1946-47 Miami Heat 66-16 2012-13 Cleveland Cavaliers 66-16 2008-09 Boston Celtics 66-16 2007-08 Milwaukee Bucks 66-16 1970-71 Syracuse Nationals 51-13 1949-50 Houston Rockets 65-17 2017-18 Los Angeles Lakers 65-17 2008-09 Los Angeles Lakers 65-17 1986-87 Philadelphia 76ers 65-17 1982-83 (Source: Statmuse)