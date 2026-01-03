The Carolina Panthers seem to be on the right path in their latest rebuilding process, led by Dave Canales as head coach and Bryce Young as the starting quarterback.

Despite the many doubts about Young as a franchise QB, the Alabama prospect managed to bounce back after a tough rookie year and has established himself as the undisputed starter.

Now, the Panthers could have a chance to fight for the Super Bowl if they defeat the Buccaneers to win the NFC South. However, a loss could derail their postseason hopes.

Are the Panthers out of the playoffs if they lose to Buccaneers?

No. The Carolina Panthers are not out of the playoffs even if they lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In this scenario, a win by the Atlanta Falcons over the New Orleans Saints would make the Panthers NFC South champions and earn them a ticket to the postseason.

What happens if the Panthers beat the Buccaneers in Week 18?

If the Carolina Panthers defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18, they will clinch their playoff berth as NFC South champions. That would make them the No. 4 seed in the conference, with a home game in the Wild Card round.

