NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade rumors gain momentum amid Cody Bellinger uncertainty

The New York Yankees have remained a focal point of offseason speculation, with multiple roster-related questions taking shape as the front office evaluates its next moves. Much of that uncertainty has centered on the club’s long-term construction, particularly as decisions loom on several key players, including Cody Bellinger, whose free-agent status continues to influence New York’s broader planning.

Against that backdrop, another situation has gained renewed traction around the league. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has quietly emerged as a name to monitor, with rival teams increasingly curious about his availability as the Yankees balance roster flexibility alongside their pursuit of impact bats.

That changed this week when Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Yankees are actively listening to trade inquiries involving Chisholm, signaling a notable shift in how the organization is approaching the situation. “The Yankees and Cubs are fielding inquiries on their star 2B who are free agents after 2026 (Jazz Chisholm and Nico Hoerner),” Heyman wrote.

While it remains unclear how aggressive those discussions have become, teams rarely entertain inquiries unless there is at least some willingness to explore alternatives. That openness alone represents a meaningful development as the offseason progresses.

Cody Bellinger #35 celebrates with Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 after scoring on a sacrifice fly. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Contract timeline adds pressure to decision

Chisholm is entering the final year of his current deal, a factor that naturally influences front-office strategy. Rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency, the Yankees could explore trade scenarios that return value while also creating financial and roster flexibility.

That flexibility may prove increasingly important if New York pivots toward retaining or replacing Bellinger, whose offensive impact and positional versatility remain central to the Yankees’ offseason calculus. Together, the two situations underscore how interconnected the club’s decisions have become as it shapes its roster for both the short and long term.

