Dan Campbell has reportedly made a key decision regarding the Lions coaching staff ahead of the 2026 NFL season

The Detroit Lions are not a team that will take this season’s disappointment lightly. Hence, it’s been reported that that Dan Cambpell has taken matters into his own hands and will surely make changes for the 2026 NFL season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Dan Campbell will search for a new offensive coordinator during the offseason. Campbell took over play-calling duties from OC John Morton in Week 10 after the Lions suffered a huge loss at home to the Vikings where the offense looked lackluster.

The Lions had a top-tier offense statistically, ranking sixth in total yards and third in points. However, they didn’t look as smooth, powerful, explosive, and creative as they looked in years prior. With Morton, the team lacked the ability to adjust. With Campbell, the offense look more creative but still predictable.

There is one key for the Lions

The Lions went 0-7 in the games where they ran for less than 100 yards. It’s too predictable. If teams want to stop the Lions, they need to stop the run. Last season, the Lions fell short of 100 rushing yards just twice. The lack of use of David Montgomery and instead using Jahmyr Gibbs as the workhorse didn’t pan out well this season. The Lions turned a deadly duo into a one-man backfield, burning it out in the process.

This also meant the passing game was limited to some degree. Much was said during the start of the season about the lack of use of wideout Jamison Williams. Between Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, they add 2,326 yards and 18 touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs also had a similar output that what he had in 2024. However, in 2024, Montgomery was third on the team in scrimmage yards with 1,116 and had 12 touchdowns. In 2025, he fell to 853 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns.

The Lions must also look at the defensive side

While much has been said about the offense, the defense also might need improvements. The defense ranks 18 in yards allowed and 23rd in points allowed. The team was involved in plenty of shootouts.

Situationally, it wasn’t good. Detroit ranks 18th in red zone defense, and eleventh on opponent third down conversion rate. When in shootouts, a team at least needs good situational defense, and that is not the case.