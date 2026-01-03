NFC South final standings updated after Bucs-Panthers in Week 18 of 2025 NFL season

The NFC South picture became a bit clearer after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged the Carolina Panthers 16–14 at home, a result that gives Tampa Bay another path to the playoffs and a chance to be crowned division champions, pending a key outcome on Sunday, January 4.

With the win, the Buccaneers improved to 8–9, but their playoff fate now hinges on the New Orleans Saints defeating the Atlanta Falcons. If New Orleans takes care of business, Tampa Bay would claim the NFC South title and secure a playoff spot.

Atlanta, meanwhile, must beat the Saints to keep Carolina’s hopes alive. The Panthers also sit at 8–9 but would lose a tiebreaker to the Buccaneers due to their head-to-head record, which would be enough to push them into the playoffs and avoid elimination following their disappointing loss in Tampa Bay.

NFC South Standings

Team W L T Pct PF PA Home Away Strk Buccaneers 8 9 0 .471 380 411 4-4 4-5 W1 Panthers 8 9 0 .471 311 380 5-3 3-6 L2 Falcons 7 9 0 .438 334 384 3-4 4-5 W3 Saints 6 10 0 .375 289 364 3-5 3-5 W4

Developing story…