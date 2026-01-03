Trending topics:
NFL

NFC South final standings updated after Bucs-Panthers in Week 18 of 2025 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did what was expected against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, and the NFC South final standings are now clearer following Saturday’s game.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Baker Mayfield quarterback of the Buccaneers
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield quarterback of the Buccaneers

The NFC South picture became a bit clearer after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged the Carolina Panthers 16–14 at home, a result that gives Tampa Bay another path to the playoffs and a chance to be crowned division champions, pending a key outcome on Sunday, January 4.

With the win, the Buccaneers improved to 8–9, but their playoff fate now hinges on the New Orleans Saints defeating the Atlanta Falcons. If New Orleans takes care of business, Tampa Bay would claim the NFC South title and secure a playoff spot.

Atlanta, meanwhile, must beat the Saints to keep Carolina’s hopes alive. The Panthers also sit at 8–9 but would lose a tiebreaker to the Buccaneers due to their head-to-head record, which would be enough to push them into the playoffs and avoid elimination following their disappointing loss in Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

NFC South Standings

TeamWLTPctPFPAHomeAwayStrk
Buccaneers890.4713804114-44-5W1
Panthers890.4713113805-33-6L2
Falcons790.4383343843-44-5W3
Saints6100.3752893643-53-5W4

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers help Panthers star earn $1 million incentive in Week 18
NFL

Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers help Panthers star earn $1 million incentive in Week 18

Are Panthers eliminated from playoffs with loss vs Buccaneers?
NFL

Are Panthers eliminated from playoffs with loss vs Buccaneers?

Are the Bucs eliminated with loss to Panthers?
NFL

Are the Bucs eliminated with loss to Panthers?

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals that he is surprised by a rookie’s performance this season
NFL

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals that he is surprised by a rookie’s performance this season

Better Collective Logo