The Seattle Seahawks have established themselves as one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season. Although there were high expectations with the arrival of Sam Darnold, very few expected them to suddenly become Super Bowl contenders.

Mike Macdonald has built an impressive roster led by one of the best defenses in the NFL. That has resulted in a 13-3 record and has them on the verge of securing the No. 1 seed.

However, everything will depend on the result in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers. That could determine whether Seattle will have the chance to play in front of its fans or will have to face an uphill battle on the road.

Are the Seahawks out of the playoffs with loss vs 49ers?

No. The Seattle Seahawks are not out of the playoffs even if they lose to the San Francisco 49ers, as with a 13–3 record they have already secured a postseason berth. Therefore, they at least have a spot as a wild-card team. Their worst-case scenario is falling to the No. 5 seed.

What happens if Seahawks win today against 49ers?

If the Seahawks get a win over the 49ers, they will be NFC West champions, clinch the No. 1 seed, and have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. In addition, they would get a bye week.

