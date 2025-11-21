Lakers’ JJ Redick makes it clear what the team still needs to reach an elite-level offense

The Los Angeles Lakers remains off to a formidable start this NBA season, with the Lakers opening at 11-4 and holding fourth place in the Western Conference. JJ Redick has done an excellent job stabilizing the group and connecting the key pieces that keep the team performing at a high level, though he acknowledges there are still areas that need improvement.

The Lakers may be one of the most explosive offensive teams in the league, but Redick made it clear on Thursday that they are still far from reaching their true ceiling. After another sharp practice, Redick praised his group’s scoring ability while highlighting one glaring issue that continues to hold them back.

“We are No. 1 or No. 2 in shot quality, No. 1 in points per shot, No. 2 in field goal percentage, but we are last in turnover percentage,” Redick said, via Silver Screen and Roll. “It is the difference between having a, whatever we are, 12th offense and a top-four offense if we are just league average in turnovers.”

Despite their elite efficiency numbers, turnovers remain the Achilles’ heel for Los Angeles. Redick noted that the Lakers regularly put themselves in strong offensive positions, but careless decisions and rushed passes are preventing them from maximizing their scoring output.

Redick explains what needs to improve

Redick emphasized that the Lakers excel in nearly every offensive action, from pick-and-rolls to dribble handoffs. The team consistently generates high-quality looks and converts at an efficient rate, which only makes their turnover issue more frustrating. In Redick’s view, the problem is not related to scheme or talent—it is strictly about discipline and decision-making.

“We are top ten in every single action in terms of efficiency, whether it is on ball, off ball, dribble handoffs, pick and rolls, or isos. It does not matter. We are top ten in every action. We are just literally turning the ball over too much.”

As a top-five turnover team at 15.9 per game, the Lakers clearly have room to grow, and Redick is honing in on that weakness as the NBA season moves through mid-November. If Los Angeles can clean up its ball security, the group will be positioned for a highly successful campaign.

The Lakers have the offensive tools to overwhelm any opponent—especially now with the return of LeBron James—but unlocking that full potential will require more consistency. Redick has pinpointed the flaw that is keeping them from entering the elite tier, and now it is on the players to respond.

