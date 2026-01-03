Trending topics:
Are the 49ers eliminated from NFL playoffs with loss to Seahawks?

The San Francisco 49ers could secure home-field advantage through the Super Bowl if they defeat the Seahawks. However, a loss could bring significant consequences in the NFC West.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Kyle Shanahan head coach of the San Francisco 49ers
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesKyle Shanahan head coach of the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers flew under the radar for most of the 2025 season. Now, thanks to six consecutive wins and a 12-4 record, they have a great opportunity to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

To achieve that, the 49ers control their own destiny. A victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 would give them the No. 1 seed as well as the NFC West title. A few months ago, given the number of injuries Kyle Shanahan faced, that seemed impossible.

If that were not enough, a win over Seattle would bring a massive reward for the 49ers. They would have the chance to play a Super Bowl at home, as Santa Clara is the designated host city for the most anticipated game of the year.

Are the 49ers out of the NFL playoffs if they lose to Seahawks?

No. The 49ers would not be out of the playoffs if they lose to the Seahawks, as they have already secured their spot as a wild-card team. The game against Seattle is only to determine whether they finish as the No. 1 or No. 5 seed in the NFC, in addition to the divisional title.

What happens if 49ers beat Seahawks in Week 18?

If the 49ers defeat the Seahawks, they will win the NFC West, clinch the No. 1 seed, and secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That would mean that from this point on and all the way to a possible Super Bowl, they would not leave Levi’s Stadium.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
