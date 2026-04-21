Lakers’ LeBron James holds a dominant NBA Playoff record that Rockets fans won’t want to hear

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a pivotal Game 1 victory in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets. As both teams prepare for Game 2, the league’s all-time leading scorer carries a daunting historical advantage that spells trouble for the city of Houston.

According to UnderdogNBA on X, LeBron holds a staggering 29-2 series record when his team wins Game 1. Even more intimidating for the opposition is the fact that his record jumps to a perfect 32-0 when he takes a 2-0 series lead.

To make the statistics even more alarming for Rockets fans, James has won his last 20 consecutive playoff series in which he emerged victorious in Game 1.

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James’ historic playoff resume

LeBron’s winning record is fueled by postseason longevity and production that remains unmatched in basketball history. This year, James tied Karl Malone and John Stockton for the most playoff appearances in NBA history with 19.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Houston Rockets in Game 1. (Getty Images)

He currently sits at the top of several all-time playoff categories:

Points: 8,289

Games played: 292

Field goals made: 8,229

Minutes played: 12,062

Most series wins: 41

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Marcus Smart on LeBron’s playoff mentality

Sustaining such a record requires a unique psychological approach to the postseason—a shift in intensity that teammate Marcus Smart has witnessed firsthand since joining the Lakers.

“Being able to see why he’s considered one of the greatest to do it. The way that he prepares for the playoffs, it’s a whole different mentality for him than the regular season,” Smart said following the Lakers’ Game 1 victory. “We see it, you guys see it, but as a teammate, to be able to be there watching him get prepared… I’m glad I’m on his side this time”.