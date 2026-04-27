Lakers’ Luka Doncic nears potential return as latest injury report provides updates

One of the Los Angeles Lakers players, Luka Doncic, is expected to return to aid the team in the NBA playoffs. With Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday, rumors about the Slovenian star’s return have surfaced, offering potential optimism.

According to ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin, head coach JJ Redick disclosed that Doncic has started engaging in some on-court movements. “Most of his activity [previously] had been stationary,” Redick noted, as cited by McMenamin.

In his report, Dr. Jesse Morse shared his insights on Doncic’s rehabilitation timeline via social media, estimating that Doncic is approximately 10-14 days away from returning to action. This timeline, mentioned by McMenamin, suggests that Doncic could potentially assist the Lakers in a hypothetical Western Conference semifinals, as they are just one win away from clinching their spot.

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Following Game 4, in which LeBron James criticized the officiating over controversial ejections, there are still adjustments needed for the Lakers to secure that position.

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic in a different situation than Reaves

While Doncic’s return to the court remains uncertain, Austin Reaves appears ready to play on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets in Game 5.

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Though he was rumored to be ready for Game 3, medical staff advised waiting until Game 4, which took place on Sunday. Redick mentioned Reaves might be available for that game on a game-time decision basis. However, Reaves was sidelined, building anticipation for Wednesday’s matchup.

With the Lakers in a strong position to secure their place in the Western Conference semifinals, and the potential return of Reaves and Doncic on the horizon, there is optimism about what the Lakers can achieve in the playoffs.