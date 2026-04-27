LeBron James blasts officiating after controversial ejections in Rockets vs Lakers Game 4

The Houston Rockets secured a victory in Game 4 over the Los Angeles Lakers, a match overshadowed by controversial ejections of Lakers players, prompting a reaction from their star, LeBron James.

Speaking to the media, James expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating led by referee James Williams, particularly regarding the ejection of young player Adou Thiero. “I’m more upset about them ejecting Adou. That was uncalled for and made no sense. I think it’s the first time he’s ever been thrown out of a game in his life,“ James stated.

Thiero, one of the players making his playoff debut on Sunday night, had played 24 regular-season games. Lakers head coach JJ Redick granted him the opportunity, and was taken aback by Thiero’s ejection.

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With Kevin Durant sidelined for Game 4 due to an injury—a topic of discussion following Amen Thompson’s comments—the Rockets capitalized on the situation, forcing a Game 5. The Lakers appeared to have everything under control, but the officiating altered the course of the game.

Adou Thiero and Aaron Holiday were ejected late in Sunday's game.pic.twitter.com/fqJPrlbli6 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 27, 2026

Reviewing the ejections

In addition to Thiero’s ejection, LeBron’s teammate Deandre Ayton was also ejected after an altercation with Alperen Sengun. Following a review, the referee found grounds to dismiss him. However, Thiero’s ejection was met with confusion.

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During a routine play where the Lakers scored a three-pointer, Thiero was involved in a minor altercation with Aaron Holiday in the paint. The seemingly minor contact resulted in both players being penalized, prompting LeBron’s strong reaction.

Williams: A history with the Phoenix Suns

LeBron’s comments highlighted the officiating issues in Game 4, echoing criticism from Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. Booker had previously expressed his frustration with Williams’ calls during Game 3 against the OKC.

While officiating decisions are often debated in NBA games, having two star players criticize the same referee could lead to a tense situation if more controversial calls arise.

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