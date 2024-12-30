Lakers News: Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick react towards Dorian Finney-Smith incorporation

As the Los Angeles Lakers enter the second half of the NBA season, their goal is clear: to strengthen the roster and fully capitalize on LeBron James’ championship window. The signing of Dorian Finney-Smith marks the first key step in addressing the team’s most pressing needs. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick shared their thoughts on the move, offering their initial reactions to the addition and what it means for the team’s future.

“The one guy I have to shout out because I love watching him play and he does so many things that don’t show up in the box score – that’s Dorian Finney-Smith. DoeDoe is an awesome player who can fit on any team in the NBA, I think he’s incredibly valuable, a great defender, hustles, and makes all the right plays,” affirmed Rob Pelinka.

The addition of Dorian Finney-Smith unquestionably addresses one of the Lakers’ most pressing needs: bolstering their defense, an area in which he is particularly adept. However, his impact extends beyond just defense. Finney-Smith is also a versatile offensive contributor, averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. His ability to stretch the floor is evident in his 43.5% shooting from beyond the arc, providing the Lakers with another reliable perimeter option.

In a surprising twist, Dorian Finney-Smith was a teammate of JJ Redick‘s with the Dallas Mavericks in 2021. Now serving as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Redick shared his excitement about the recent addition. “With this trade, we are thrilled to add the physicality, toughness, and elite shooting that Dorian Finney-Smith will bring to our core. We also greatly value the playmaking of Shake Milton. We are excited for our fans to get both of these players out on the court,” stated Redick.

The Brooklyn Nets Dorian Finney-Smith (28) dunks over the Orlando Magic s Paolo Banchero (5) at the Kia Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

The Lakers have struggled in recent games due to the absence of a dedicated defensive specialist. The addition of Dorian Finney-Smith now addresses that need, providing a much-needed boost to their defensive rotation. Alongside Finney-Smith, Shake Milton joins the team as a key role player, offering depth off the bench. While Milton’s impact may not be as immediately evident as Finney-Smith’s, his presence adds valuable versatility to the roster, especially over the course of a long and grueling season.

Magic Johnson believes these additions are the perfect solution for the Lakers

Magic Johnson had voiced his concerns about the Lakers on multiple occasions, criticizing the role players for not delivering what the team needed, particularly on the defensive end. However, following the recent additions to the roster, Johnson expressed his satisfaction with the changes. He now believes the team has addressed those key areas and is better equipped to compete moving forward.

“Laker Nation, I am so excited about the trade for Dorian Finney-Smith. He’s an excellent defender and 3-point shooter – just what the Lakers needed!,” stated Magic Johnson who also added “Really good move by Rob Pelinka. The Lakers also acquired Shake Milton!.” With these new additions, the Lakers now have no excuse not to perform at their highest level. The reinforcements come at the perfect time in the season, giving the team a real chance to secure a direct playoff spot.