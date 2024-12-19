The ongoing decline in NBA ratings has been a recurring topic throughout the regular season. With some fans shifting their attention to other sports for various reasons, former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has weighed in with suggestions on how the league can navigate this challenging period.

Recent data from Sports Media Watch revealed that viewership for the NBA Cup Semifinals last week was down 19% compared to the same event last year. Despite this drop, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reassured fans, emphasizing that the overall interest in the league remains strong.

Addressing the situation, Johnson appeared on Speak on Fox, reflecting on the competitive intensity during his playing days and how it contributed to the league’s popularity. “They don’t hate each other anymore. That’s what’s happening nowadays. I hated Larry Bird and every Celtics player back then,” he remarked, highlighting the fierce rivalries of his era.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson elaborated further: “I love some of my friends now because they don’t wear the green and white. Back then, the Celtics and the Lakers genuinely disliked each other, and that tension was great for TV and drew viewers in. Now, it’s different—everyone shakes hands and seems to get along.”

Magic Johnson playing for the Lakers.

Advertisement

Johnson speaks out on the state of the NBA All-Star Game

Johnson emphasized the need to rekindle fan interest in the NBA All-Star Game by reigniting the fierce rivalries between teams and conferences. Reflecting on his playing days, he noted how rivalries captivated fans and made the games a must-watch event. “Back then, the rivalry was real, and fans loved seeing that intensity on TV,” he said. “Nowadays, it feels like it’s all rumors about what players say to each other, but nothing meaningful happens.”

Advertisement

see also Lakers icon Magic Johnson shares candid views on LeBron James' son, Bronny

He criticized the current approach to the All-Star Game, highlighting a lack of competitive spirit among players. “That’s what’s happening now—they don’t go hard against each other,” Johnson explained. “We hated the East. We’d say, ‘I’m coming to bust you. You can’t have one over me. I’m coming to get that.’ Now it’s like, ‘Hi, you can score.'” Johnson made these comments in light of the NBA’s recent announcement about changes to how All-Star players will be selected.

Advertisement

Johnson challenges top players to step up

Johnson also addressed the league’s declining viewership, agreeing with the idea that veteran players must lead the charge to restore the game’s competitive edge. “It has to come from the top: LeBron, Durant, Steph—they need to rally the other players,” former NBA star Paul Pierce said during a show, a sentiment Johnson wholeheartedly supported. He pointed to Larry Bird as an example of the competitive mindset that’s missing in today’s game.

“I knew Larry Bird was coming for me, even if we lined up right now,” Johnson said. “If he was wearing Green and I was wearing Purple, he’d do whatever it took to beat me. That’s what we need to get back to. The viewership numbers are dropping, and these guys better wake up and say, ‘Hey, man, we’ve got to change this.’“ Johnson made his remarks in a candid discussion with host George, emphasizing the urgency for players to reignite the competitive spirit that once defined the league.

Advertisement