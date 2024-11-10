Lakers News: Anthony Davis makes something clear about MVP award amid strong season

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis sent a clear message about his focus on the MVP award during this NBA season.

There’s no doubt that Anthony Davis is currently one of the NBA’s top players, and his outstanding performances have fueled the Los Angeles Lakers through their regular season. Speculation has already started about whether Davis could make a serious run at the MVP award this season.

Though the season is young, Davis has been putting up dominant numbers on the court that have positioned him as an early MVP contender. He’s currently leading the league in scoring, averaging 32.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, two blocks, and 1.4 steals per game.

However, despite the MVP buzz, Davis emphasized he’s not focused on individual accolades. “Not really,” Davis said when asked if he is aiming for MVP honors, via Lakers Nation. “My mindset has just been going out there and playing basketball. Coach [JJ Redick] has done a good job of putting me in spots to be successful, and my teammates have done a good job of getting me the ball where I’m most comfortable.”

“Obviously, they’re encouraging me to try to go get it, but I’m still continuously trying to play the right way,” Davis continued. “If it happens, it happens. But I’m more about wins and trying to compete for a championship. The rest of that stuff will take care of itself.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after blocking the shot of Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Harry How/Getty Images

Davis explains the key to his dominant form

After the Lakers’ win in Canada against the Toronto Raptors, Davis credited his aggressive mentality and experience from the Olympic games with Team USA as factors in his current form.

“Being aggressive, taking my time on all of my shots, and putting in a lot of work over the summer,” Davis said. “As I always say, USA basketball I think helped with my rhythm, and being able to come out and have a big performance. As long as we got the win—it’s kind of shaky because I know how much better we can be as a team. I’ll definitely take the win.”

LeBron James on Davis’ impact

The Lakers need Davis now more than ever, as LeBron James can’t shoulder the load alone as he’s entering in his 22th NBA season, despite continuing to play at a high level. James emphasized Davis’ importance to the Lakers’ offense.

“It’s very important that he’s the main focal point for us every single night,” James said. “We know what he’s going to do defensively, but offensively, we have to find him in multiple spots on the floor throughout the whole game.”